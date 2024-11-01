Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Youths Recording Video Hit by Train

Two youths, Anuj Kumar and Ranjit Kumar, were fatally struck by a train near Ikdil Railway Station. The incident occurred while they were filming a video by the tracks. Police identified the victims through their belongings and have initiated legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:48 IST
Tragic Accident: Youths Recording Video Hit by Train
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident near the Ikdil Railway Station in Etawah district, two young lives were lost after being hit by a train while filming a video, police reported on Friday.

The victims, identified as Anuj Kumar, 20, and Ranjit Kumar, 16, were residents of Hiranpur village. They had left home early Friday morning and were reportedly near the Delhi-Howrah rail line filming content for social media when the Humsafar Express train struck them.

The impact left their bodies severely mutilated, and field workers who witnessed the incident quickly alerted authorities. Police arrived at the scene, identified the victims through personal items, and have since sent the bodies for postmortem. Legal proceedings are now underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024