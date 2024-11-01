Tragic Accident: Youths Recording Video Hit by Train

In a tragic accident near the Ikdil Railway Station in Etawah district, two young lives were lost after being hit by a train while filming a video, police reported on Friday.

The victims, identified as Anuj Kumar, 20, and Ranjit Kumar, 16, were residents of Hiranpur village. They had left home early Friday morning and were reportedly near the Delhi-Howrah rail line filming content for social media when the Humsafar Express train struck them.

The impact left their bodies severely mutilated, and field workers who witnessed the incident quickly alerted authorities. Police arrived at the scene, identified the victims through personal items, and have since sent the bodies for postmortem. Legal proceedings are now underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)