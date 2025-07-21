Outrage in Pakistan: Viral Video of Honor Killing Sparks Arrests

A shocking video of an alleged honor killing in Pakistan's Balochistan province has resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals. The video, which went viral on social media, captures the brutal murder of a couple led into the desert and shot by a group of men.

Political figures and activists in Pakistan have condemned the incident as an honor killing. Civil society, religious leaders, and political representatives are demanding severe consequences for those responsible. The Balochistan Chief Minister confirmed the arrests, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The video, reportedly filmed to instill fear, was met with nationwide outrage. The victims, identified as Bano Bibi and Ihsanullah, allegedly faced execution after a tribal leader deemed them guilty of an 'immoral relationship'. This act has reignited discussions on the ongoing issue of honor killings in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)