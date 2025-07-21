Left Menu

Outrage in Pakistan: Viral Video of Honor Killing Sparks Arrests

A viral video depicting an honor killing in Pakistan's Balochistan province led to the arrest of 11 people. The footage showed a couple being executed in the desert. Authorities and civil activists have condemned the act, calling for severe punishment for those involved in this crime.

A shocking video of an alleged honor killing in Pakistan's Balochistan province has resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals. The video, which went viral on social media, captures the brutal murder of a couple led into the desert and shot by a group of men.

Political figures and activists in Pakistan have condemned the incident as an honor killing. Civil society, religious leaders, and political representatives are demanding severe consequences for those responsible. The Balochistan Chief Minister confirmed the arrests, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The video, reportedly filmed to instill fear, was met with nationwide outrage. The victims, identified as Bano Bibi and Ihsanullah, allegedly faced execution after a tribal leader deemed them guilty of an 'immoral relationship'. This act has reignited discussions on the ongoing issue of honor killings in Pakistan.

