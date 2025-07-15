Man seen firing pistol in viral video arrested in Northeast Delhi

A man who appeared in a viral social media video firing a country-made pistol in the air has been arrested with an illegal firearm and live cartridges in Northeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Salman alias Sallu (23), a resident of Kachchi Kardampuri, was traced after his appearance in the video.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid in the Kardampuri area on July 12 and Salman was apprehended.

One country-made pistol ('desi katta') and eight live cartridges were recovered from his possession, the police said.

During interrogation, Salman confessed to the firing seen in the viral video and disclosed the source of the weapon, the police added.

