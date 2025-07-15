Staged Property Dispute: Viral Video Unmasks Family Feud

In a surprising twist to a viral video from Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, police have declared the footage showing an elderly woman tied to a pole was a carefully staged incident. The video, released amidst a family property dispute, was orchestrated by family member Suresh, authorities revealed.

The incident unfolded in Thambiganipalli village after the death of Munappa, a man with two wives. His passing ignited a property dispute within the family, leading to the viral footage that falsely implicated Munappa's son, Manjunath.

Police investigations confirmed that Suresh, with the support of certain family members, engineered the situation to wrongfully accuse Manjunath of the act. The authorities stated that the entire scenario was a fabrication and no harm befell the woman involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)