Left Menu

Staged Property Dispute: Viral Video Unmasks Family Feud

A viral video depicting an elderly woman tied to a pole in a Chittoor district property dispute was staged. Police revealed that family member Suresh fabricated the incident to frame Manjunath amidst a family feud following the death of Munappa, who had two wives. The police confirmed the incident was staged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:44 IST
Staged Property Dispute: Viral Video Unmasks Family Feud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising twist to a viral video from Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, police have declared the footage showing an elderly woman tied to a pole was a carefully staged incident. The video, released amidst a family property dispute, was orchestrated by family member Suresh, authorities revealed.

The incident unfolded in Thambiganipalli village after the death of Munappa, a man with two wives. His passing ignited a property dispute within the family, leading to the viral footage that falsely implicated Munappa's son, Manjunath.

Police investigations confirmed that Suresh, with the support of certain family members, engineered the situation to wrongfully accuse Manjunath of the act. The authorities stated that the entire scenario was a fabrication and no harm befell the woman involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025