Staged Property Dispute: Viral Video Unmasks Family Feud
A viral video depicting an elderly woman tied to a pole in a Chittoor district property dispute was staged. Police revealed that family member Suresh fabricated the incident to frame Manjunath amidst a family feud following the death of Munappa, who had two wives. The police confirmed the incident was staged.
In a surprising twist to a viral video from Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, police have declared the footage showing an elderly woman tied to a pole was a carefully staged incident. The video, released amidst a family property dispute, was orchestrated by family member Suresh, authorities revealed.
The incident unfolded in Thambiganipalli village after the death of Munappa, a man with two wives. His passing ignited a property dispute within the family, leading to the viral footage that falsely implicated Munappa's son, Manjunath.
Police investigations confirmed that Suresh, with the support of certain family members, engineered the situation to wrongfully accuse Manjunath of the act. The authorities stated that the entire scenario was a fabrication and no harm befell the woman involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
