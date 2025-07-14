Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister's Viral Video Sparks SIT Probe Demand

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab has called for a special investigation team (SIT) to probe a controversial video showing a Maharashtra minister allegedly with a bag full of cash. The video, linked to the minister's asset scrutiny by the Income Tax Department, has raised security concerns.

In a surprising turn of events, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab has demanded the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to delve into a controversial video. The video purportedly depicts Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat in a room alongside a partially opened bag stuffed with cash bundles.

The contentious footage went viral on social media platforms last week, prompting Parab to raise the issue in the state legislative council. Taking a jab at the security measures for government officials, he questioned the safety of the general public if ministers aren't secure in their private chambers.

The development comes amidst scrutiny from the Income Tax Department into Shirsat's reported asset surge from Rs 3.3 crore in 2019 to Rs 35 crore in 2024. Parab has prompted a full forensic examination of the video and insisted on a detailed House discussion regarding ministers' security.

