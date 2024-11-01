Left Menu

Chokehold Controversy: The Case of Daniel Penny and Jordan Neely

A former U.S. Marine sergeant, Daniel Penny, is on trial for the fatal strangling of Jordan Neely, a homeless man, on a New York subway. Penny pleads not guilty, asserting self-defense. The case has polarized public opinion, casting Neely as a victim or Penny as a hero.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:31 IST
On Friday, a prosecutor addressed jurors, alleging that Daniel Penny, a former U.S. Marine sergeant, displayed indifference to the humanity of Jordan Neely, a homeless man he strangled fatally on a New York City subway. Penny has pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Neely, who had a history of mental illness, was reportedly threatening passengers before Penny intervened. Although initially seen as a protective act, it was argued by Assistant District Attorney Dafna Yoran that Penny's use of deadly force far exceeded what was necessary.

The incident has ignited public debate. Some view Neely as a victim, while others see Penny as a hero. The argument hinges on the necessity and duration of the deadly chokehold, with eyewitness accounts and video evidence pivotal to the proceedings.

