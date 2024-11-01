Deadlock in Diplomatic Efforts: Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Unravels
American diplomacy to halt the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has stumbled over an 'unrealistic' ceasefire proposal. As diplomacy stalls just ahead of the U.S. presidential election, the confrontation may persist for months. Israeli insistence on direct enforcement of any truce remains a pivotal hurdle.
Efforts by the United States to mediate an end to hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah have faltered, as a drafted ceasefire proposal was branded 'unrealistic' by participants in the talks.
With the U.S. presidential election looming, diplomatic prospects appear bleak, and the conflict could endure for several months. Israeli leadership has emphasized the necessity of maintaining the capacity for direct truce enforcement.
Despite U.S. assertions of constructive dialogue, Lebanese officials decry Israeli actions as provocations, jeopardizing regional stability. The deadlock underscores the complexity of achieving peace amid entrenched positions and regional geopolitical dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sinwar's Elimination Marks New Phase in Israel-Hamas Conflict
Lebanon: Cholera fears for communities uprooted by war
Lebanon: Drone brought down by UNIFIL ship as cross-border fire intensifies
Nearly half the world’s 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings
Lebanon Confirms First Cholera Case Since 2022, Heightening Health Risks Amid Conflict