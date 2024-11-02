Left Menu

Nigeria's Economic Protests: Minors Among Charged for Treason

Nigeria charged 76 people, including 30 minors, with treason following protests against economic hardship in August that resulted in casualties. These protests erupted over grievances against economic reforms causing inflation. Amnesty reported deaths during clashes, while minors await trial in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 00:06 IST
Nigeria's Economic Protests: Minors Among Charged for Treason
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

Nigeria has pressed treason charges against 76 individuals, including 30 minors, who participated in August protests over the nation's economic challenges, official court documents reveal. These demonstrations were sparked by frustration over economic reforms that have escalated inflation and hardships for many Nigerians.

According to Amnesty International, 13 people were killed during clashes between protesters and security forces on the first day of the protests. Rights advocates highlight that the minors have been detained since August for their involvement in protesting against the country's rising insecurity and deprivation.

Following an investigation conducted from July to August, the suspects face trial in January. Police have not commented on the detention of minors, although they have been granted bail as they await trial. This unrest coincides with a severe cost-of-living crisis and increasing insecurity in Nigeria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

