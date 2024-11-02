Left Menu

Controversial Execution: The Case of Richard Moore

Richard Moore was executed in South Carolina for a 1999 shooting despite appeals for clemency. Convicted for killing a convenience store clerk, Moore claimed self-defense. His supporters argued for a life sentence, citing his reformed character. Governor McMaster denied clemency, marking the 45th execution since reinstatement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Columbia | Updated: 02-11-2024 04:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 04:16 IST
Richard Moore
  • Country:
  • United States

South Carolina executed Richard Moore by lethal injection on Friday for the 1999 killing of a convenience store clerk, despite appeals for clemency from diverse quarters, including some jurors from his trial and the presiding judge.

Moore, 59, was convicted of murdering the Spartanburg store clerk and sentenced to death in 2001. He reportedly attempted to defend himself during the incident, which was sparked after he was unarmed but forcibly took a gun from the victim, leading to the fatal exchange.

Despite petitions highlighting Moore's spotless prison record and transformations, Republican Governor Henry McMaster refused clemency. This marked the state's 45th execution since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty. Moore's family and supporters emphasized his positive influence and mentorship in prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)

