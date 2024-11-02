Controversial Execution: The Case of Richard Moore

South Carolina executed Richard Moore by lethal injection on Friday for the 1999 killing of a convenience store clerk, despite appeals for clemency from diverse quarters, including some jurors from his trial and the presiding judge.

Moore, 59, was convicted of murdering the Spartanburg store clerk and sentenced to death in 2001. He reportedly attempted to defend himself during the incident, which was sparked after he was unarmed but forcibly took a gun from the victim, leading to the fatal exchange.

Despite petitions highlighting Moore's spotless prison record and transformations, Republican Governor Henry McMaster refused clemency. This marked the state's 45th execution since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty. Moore's family and supporters emphasized his positive influence and mentorship in prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)