Road Rage Escalates in Navi Mumbai: Businessman Assaulted

In a dramatic road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, a businessman found himself at the center of violence after allegedly attempting to run over four men with his SUV. The incident unfolded late Thursday night in Sanpada, as reported by local police on Saturday.

The conflict began when a man accidentally rammed his scooter into a parked car owned by Ayush Patil. Patil, accompanied by friends outside a hotel, demanded compensation for the damage. This led the driver to summon his brother, Bhim Tamrakar, escalating the situation further.

Businessman Digvijay Shelke was called to the scene, where he confronted Patil and friends, ultimately leading to an alleged attempt to run them over. Enraged, a crowd of around 20 people gathered and assaulted Shelke. Authorities have now registered cases against Shelke for attempted murder, and charged 23 others for rioting and assault under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)