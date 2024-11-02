Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Persistent Drone Onslaught

In a fresh wave of aggression, Russia's overnight drone strike on Ukraine targeted Kyiv, the capital city, leaving at least one person injured, according to city officials on Saturday.

Debris from intercepted drones showered six city districts, injuring a police officer, damaging buildings, and igniting fires, reported city military administrator Serhiy Popko. While Mayor Vitalii Klitschko initially announced two injuries, it was clarified that the drone aimed at Kyiv had been neutralized.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted drone strikes in other regions like Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkiv. He emphasized the persistent threat posed by Iranian-made 'Shahed' drones used by Russia, affecting Ukrainian towns and infrastructure since the war began in February 2022.

