India-Canada Diplomatic Dispute: Controversy Unfolds
India's foreign ministry protested to Canada over allegations linking its home minister to plots against Sikh separatists in Canada. Canada accused India of surveilling their consular staff. The dispute, leading to diplomatic tensions, involved accusations and denials about targeting Sikh separatists in Canada.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 19:33 IST
India's foreign ministry announced on Saturday that it had formally lodged a complaint with Canada following allegations tying its home minister to plots against Sikh separatists residing in Canada.
The ministry further accused Canadian authorities of surveilling Indian consular personnel. The Washington Post reported in October that Canadian officials had alleged Amit Shah was behind a campaign against Sikh separatists.
The dispute, which has resulted in the expulsion of diplomats from both nations, signals deepening tensions and could have serious implications for bilateral ties between India and Canada.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vigilance Against Threats: Amit Shah's Continuing Battle
Amit Shah Condemns Cowardly Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir
Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Terrorism and Honor Police Martyrs
Amit Shah Inaugurates Civil Defence Conference and Celebrates Cooperative Movement
Amit Shah Vows Relentless Fight Against Terrorism on Police Commemoration Day