India-Canada Diplomatic Dispute: Controversy Unfolds

India's foreign ministry announced on Saturday that it had formally lodged a complaint with Canada following allegations tying its home minister to plots against Sikh separatists residing in Canada.

The ministry further accused Canadian authorities of surveilling Indian consular personnel. The Washington Post reported in October that Canadian officials had alleged Amit Shah was behind a campaign against Sikh separatists.

The dispute, which has resulted in the expulsion of diplomats from both nations, signals deepening tensions and could have serious implications for bilateral ties between India and Canada.

