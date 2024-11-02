Left Menu

Rival Palestinian Groups Meet to Discuss Gaza Governance Amid Ongoing Conflict

Senior officials from Fatah and Hamas are meeting in Cairo to form a committee to manage Gaza's governance post-war. The talks are part of Egypt's mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire and improve humanitarian access in Gaza, amidst Israel's rejection of Hamas and doubts about Fatah's capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 22:16 IST
Rival Palestinian Groups Meet to Discuss Gaza Governance Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Senior officials from the rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas convened in Cairo to discuss the formation of a committee tasked with overseeing Gaza's governance in the aftermath of the war. An Egyptian security source confirmed the talks, as reported by Egypt's Al Qahera News TV on Saturday.

This meeting is part of Egypt's larger effort to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas while expanding humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip. Discussions for the committee, proposed by Egypt, include independent Palestinian figures to address the future governance of Gaza.

Israel has voiced opposition to Hamas's involvement in any post-war governance, expressing distrust towards the Palestinian Authority led by Mahmoud Abbas. Despite extensive mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, a lasting truce remains elusive. Meanwhile, hostilities continue, resulting in further casualties on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024