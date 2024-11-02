Rival Palestinian Groups Meet to Discuss Gaza Governance Amid Ongoing Conflict
Senior officials from Fatah and Hamas are meeting in Cairo to form a committee to manage Gaza's governance post-war. The talks are part of Egypt's mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire and improve humanitarian access in Gaza, amidst Israel's rejection of Hamas and doubts about Fatah's capabilities.
Senior officials from the rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas convened in Cairo to discuss the formation of a committee tasked with overseeing Gaza's governance in the aftermath of the war. An Egyptian security source confirmed the talks, as reported by Egypt's Al Qahera News TV on Saturday.
This meeting is part of Egypt's larger effort to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas while expanding humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip. Discussions for the committee, proposed by Egypt, include independent Palestinian figures to address the future governance of Gaza.
Israel has voiced opposition to Hamas's involvement in any post-war governance, expressing distrust towards the Palestinian Authority led by Mahmoud Abbas. Despite extensive mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, a lasting truce remains elusive. Meanwhile, hostilities continue, resulting in further casualties on both sides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
