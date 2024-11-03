Grenade Attack Sparks Outrage and Calls for Action in Srinagar
A grenade attack at a Sunday market in Srinagar injured 11 people, prompting condemnation from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra. Both leaders emphasized the urgency for heightened security measures to deter such attacks and ensure public safety in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly condemned the grenade attack that occurred at a Sunday market in Srinagar, leaving 11 civilians injured. Among those injured were two women when terrorists targeted a CRPF bunker near a bustling flea market.
Expressing his concerns on X, Abdullah stated, 'The security forces need to do everything in their power to halt the rising trend of attacks across Jammu and Kashmir. Today's grenade attack on innocent citizens is not justifiable and deeply alarming.'
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress unit chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, also denounced the attack. He urged local law enforcement to implement effective strategies to prevent such incidents and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
