Soren Rejects UCC, Defends Tribal Rights in Jharkhand

In a strong rebuttal to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement on implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand, the state's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, has firmly opposed the move. Soren insisted on maintaining tribal rights through the Chotanagpur and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Acts.

Speaking at a rally, Soren accused the BJP of disregarding tribal, Dalit, and backward communities. He dismissed BJP's manifesto claims that tribal rights would remain unaffected, describing them as 'baseless propaganda'.

The Chief Minister went further, criticizing the BJP for election manipulations and accusing them of failing to resolve Rs 1.36 lakh-crore coal dues owed by the Center. Soren stood by his welfare initiatives and alleged the elections were preponed due to BJP's insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)