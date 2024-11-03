Muslim Leaders Rally Against Controversial Waqf Bill

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind intensified its opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, urging political leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar to heed Muslim concerns. The Jamiat's chief, Maulana Arshad Madani, at the 'Save Constitution Convention' declared the government's reliance on these leaders as 'crutches' that share responsibility if the bill passes.

The controversy stems from the bill's introduction in Lok Sabha and the subsequent debate it attracted, with the government claiming no intent to disrupt mosque operations, while the opposition views it as a targeted constitutional threat. The bill is currently under scrutiny by a Joint Committee of Parliament. Tempers have flared in committee meetings, with accusations between parties over the inclusion of non-relevant organizations in discussions.

Madani's statements highlighted the emotional charge around protecting historical mosques and the unity among minority communities in India. He emphasized past electoral defeats of the BJP attributed to secular alliances and warned of the consequences should the 'crutches' continue to support the BJP-led administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)