Bommai Calls for Probe into Waqf Property Encroachment Allegations
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order a probe into Waqf property encroachments, based on the Anwar Manippady report. Bommai accuses Congress leaders of illegal activities and calls for recovery of Waqf properties. Siddaramaiah retracts notices sent to farmers regarding Waqf lands.
- Country:
- India
In a recent statement, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called on the current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to launch a detailed investigation into claims of Waqf property encroachments detailed in the Anwar Manippady report.
This report, originally prepared by the Karnataka State Minority Commission in 2012, allegedly names several Congress leaders as involved in these encroachments. Bommai insists that the truth must be uncovered through a Special Investigation Team or a CBI probe.
Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has directed officials to cancel all notices issued to farmers about Waqf lands, emphasizing that their livelihoods should not be disturbed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Congress MLA's Alleged Remarks
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Between Canada and India Over Khalistani Investigation
Sena-NCP Seat-Share Settlement Amidst Congress Tensions
INDIA bloc to contest Jharkhand assembly polls together, Congress-JMM to field candidates in 70 of 81 seats: CM Hemant Soren.
Disappointed over offer of Jharkhand assembly seats, decision by JMM, Congress unilateral: RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha in Ranchi.