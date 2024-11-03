Bommai Calls for Probe into Waqf Property Encroachment Allegations

In a recent statement, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called on the current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to launch a detailed investigation into claims of Waqf property encroachments detailed in the Anwar Manippady report.

This report, originally prepared by the Karnataka State Minority Commission in 2012, allegedly names several Congress leaders as involved in these encroachments. Bommai insists that the truth must be uncovered through a Special Investigation Team or a CBI probe.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has directed officials to cancel all notices issued to farmers about Waqf lands, emphasizing that their livelihoods should not be disturbed.

