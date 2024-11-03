Left Menu

Bommai Calls for Probe into Waqf Property Encroachment Allegations

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order a probe into Waqf property encroachments, based on the Anwar Manippady report. Bommai accuses Congress leaders of illegal activities and calls for recovery of Waqf properties. Siddaramaiah retracts notices sent to farmers regarding Waqf lands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-11-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 19:37 IST
Bommai Calls for Probe into Waqf Property Encroachment Allegations
Basavaraj Bommai
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called on the current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to launch a detailed investigation into claims of Waqf property encroachments detailed in the Anwar Manippady report.

This report, originally prepared by the Karnataka State Minority Commission in 2012, allegedly names several Congress leaders as involved in these encroachments. Bommai insists that the truth must be uncovered through a Special Investigation Team or a CBI probe.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has directed officials to cancel all notices issued to farmers about Waqf lands, emphasizing that their livelihoods should not be disturbed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024