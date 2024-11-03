Maharashtra's Ambitious Slum-Free Vision: A New Era of Affordable Housing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his government's commitment to making Mumbai slum-free and providing affordable housing for the poor at a rally on Sunday. Speaking in Kurla, he emphasized the balance achieved between welfare schemes and development projects.

Shinde challenged opposition criticism, defending initiatives like the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' while highlighting the distribution of Rs 350 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He attacked former CM Uddhav Thackeray, advocating for the rights of the poor to housing and leadership roles.

Applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde asserted plans to transform Mumbai into a fintech hub and announced the upcoming release of the Mahayuti manifesto. Addressing another rally in Andheri East, he reiterated the successes of current social schemes and their priority over opposition scrutiny.

