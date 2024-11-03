Maharashtra's Ambitious Slum-Free Vision: A New Era of Affordable Housing
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde outlines his government's plan to make Mumbai slum-free with affordable housing. Addressing rallies, he emphasized welfare schemes and development projects. Shinde criticized opponents, defended 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', and reiterated his commitment to transforming Maharashtra into a growth powerhouse, highlighting his government's accomplishments.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his government's commitment to making Mumbai slum-free and providing affordable housing for the poor at a rally on Sunday. Speaking in Kurla, he emphasized the balance achieved between welfare schemes and development projects.
Shinde challenged opposition criticism, defending initiatives like the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' while highlighting the distribution of Rs 350 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He attacked former CM Uddhav Thackeray, advocating for the rights of the poor to housing and leadership roles.
Applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde asserted plans to transform Mumbai into a fintech hub and announced the upcoming release of the Mahayuti manifesto. Addressing another rally in Andheri East, he reiterated the successes of current social schemes and their priority over opposition scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Varanasi Visit: Mega Development Projects Unveiled
Gujarat CM Unveils Rs 640 Crore Development Projects in Viramgam
Modi Launches Varanasi Development Projects, Criticizes Political Nepotism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 23 development projects worth Rs 6,700 crore across country.
Along with facilities, these development projects have also brought employment opportunities for youth: PM Modi in Varanasi.