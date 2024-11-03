Tragic Car Blaze Claims Lives of Three Family Members in Haryana

In a tragic turn of events, three members of a family lost their lives while traveling in Haryana's Kurukshetra when their car caught fire. Three other family members sustained burn injuries in the incident, according to local police reports. The incident unfolded on Saturday night as the family journeyed from Sonepat to Chandigarh.

Those who perished in the blaze have been identified as Sandeep Kumar and his daughters Amanat and Pari. The accident has left the community in shock and mourning, as authorities continue to search for answers regarding the cause of the vehicle fire.

The injured individuals have been rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh for treatment. Police have yet to determine how the vehicle caught fire, leaving many questions unanswered as the investigation presses forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)