Houthis Maintain Maritime Blockade Against Israeli Vessels

The Houthis in Yemen have announced they will continue their maritime blockade on Israeli vessels, based on intelligence that Israeli shipping companies are selling their assets. Military spokesperson Yahya Sarea warned against recognizing ownership changes or collaborating with these companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 00:47 IST
The Houthis in Yemen declared on Sunday that they would persist in enforcing a maritime blockade on Israeli vessels. This decision is based on what they describe as 'intelligence information' indicating that Israeli shipping companies are offloading their assets to other entities.

Yahya Sarea, serving as the military spokesperson for the Iran-backed Houthis, made this announcement in a televised speech. He firmly stated that the group would reject any attempts to disguise ownership changes of these assets.

Furthermore, Sarea issued a warning against cooperating with these Israeli shipping companies, indicating the Houthis' continued stance on the issue amidst ongoing regional tensions.

