UN Commission Warns of Syria’s Deepening Crisis Amid Escalating Conflict; Urges Ceasefires and Humanitarian Intervention

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria cautioned the UN General Assembly today about Syria’s worsening plight as escalating regional conflicts draw the country deeper into instability. This latest surge in violence has forced over 300,000 Syrian refugees to return to Syria under perilous conditions, joining more than 100,000 Lebanese nationals seeking safety amid intensified Israeli bombardments in Lebanon. The Commission urged international action to protect civilians and called for immediate ceasefires to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe.

“For Syrians fleeing violence in Lebanon, the choice is stark: risk death from bombs or face severe security threats in Syria itself,” said Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, Chair of the Commission, highlighting the gravity of the ongoing crisis.

Thousands Displaced as Conflict Spills Over into Syria

With intensified regional hostilities, refugees returning to Syria face renewed dangers from frequent Israeli airstrikes and entrenched insecurity. Syrian refugees and displaced persons are particularly vulnerable to abuses, with reports indicating that many are at risk of extortion, arbitrary detention, and conscription by various armed factions and state forces. The Commission underscored the need for assurances of protection, urging Syrian authorities and non-state actors to uphold the rights of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The Chair’s remarks revealed the alarming conditions that women and children, often travelling alone, confront. Male family members are commonly left behind in Lebanon or risk dangerous border crossings, navigating routes dominated by smugglers and predatory checkpoints. The Commission is currently investigating reports of abuse and extortion, demanding greater accountability and respect for the rights of those displaced.

Ongoing Security Concerns Block Return of Refugees

Even before this crisis, only 1.7% of Syrian refugees indicated any desire to return, with concerns about torture, disappearances, and detention by Syrian government forces, despite an International Court of Justice mandate calling for these practices to stop. Non-Government-controlled regions pose additional risks with factions like Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, the Syrian National Army, and the Syrian Democratic Forces, all presenting serious dangers to civilian safety.

The conflict's intensification is stark: over 50 Israeli airstrikes have hit Syria since July, with escalating clashes between Iran-backed militias and US forces, a spike in Islamic State activity, and deadly skirmishes across key regions. Pro-government forces in Idlib, in particular, have escalated aerial and ground attacks, displacing hundreds and killing at least 120 civilians in recent weeks alone.

Economic and Social Hardships Deepen

Syria’s protracted crisis has driven millions to hunger and dependency on aid. More than 13 million people need life-saving assistance, and only 25% of the UN’s 2024 humanitarian aid target for Syria has been met. Restrictions on financial services and over-compliance with sanctions add further constraints, prompting the Commission to call for a review of international sanctions and their impact on humanitarian efforts.

Calls for Ceasefire and Adherence to International Law

The Commission emphasized the critical need for a regional ceasefire, urging Member States to heed UN calls for immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon. The unchecked violence, impunity, and disregard for international laws and treaties, Pinheiro warned, have normalized abuses and deprived civilians of their basic rights. He urged UN Member States to uphold international law, cease support to perpetrators of international crimes, and renew their commitment to protecting human dignity in conflict zones.

The Commission’s call is a reminder of the severe humanitarian consequences of inaction and the need for a unified international response to restore safety and stability in the region.