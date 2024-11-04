Escalating Tensions: Malaysia's Reef Dispute with Vietnam Unfolds in the South China Sea

Malaysia has lodged a formal complaint against Vietnam, criticizing its alleged expansion activities on the Barque Canada Reef in the South China Sea, according to multiple officials speaking to Reuters. This move by Malaysia is a rare escalation involving two ASEAN members over the highly contested region.

The Spratly Islands, rich in resources, have long been a focal point of territorial disputes among several nations, including China, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, and Malaysia. In recent years, there has been a surge in construction activities as countries vie to strengthen their claims.

This latest complaint from Malaysia underscores ongoing tensions as Vietnam reportedly builds an airstrip on the disputed reef, highlighted by analyzes from satellite images. The growing infrastructure developments in the region remain a contentious issue, with China's expansive projects drawing significant global attention.

