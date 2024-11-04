Smooth Disengagement: India and China Ease Tensions in Eastern Ladakh

In a recent development, China reported that the execution of the disengagement agreement with India in eastern Ladakh is progressing well. However, Chinese officials refrained from addressing the resumption of patrolling in contentious zones like Depsang and Demchok.

According to China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, both Chinese and Indian troops are actively working on the resolution at the border areas, with efforts moving ahead smoothly. Despite this reassurance, specific details on Indian patrol activities remain undisclosed.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs clarified that verification patrolling has started at Depsang, further confirming patrolling activity at Demchok post the mutual disengagement in these friction points. The agreement aimed to resolve border issues that began in 2020, marking a pivotal point in easing longstanding tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)