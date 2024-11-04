Smooth Disengagement: India and China Ease Tensions in Eastern Ladakh
China announced that the implementation of its military disengagement agreement with India in eastern Ladakh is proceeding smoothly. While China declined to comment on patrolling resumption in Depsang and Demchok, India confirmed verification patrolling had commenced in these areas following recent disengagement accords.
- Country:
- China
In a recent development, China reported that the execution of the disengagement agreement with India in eastern Ladakh is progressing well. However, Chinese officials refrained from addressing the resumption of patrolling in contentious zones like Depsang and Demchok.
According to China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, both Chinese and Indian troops are actively working on the resolution at the border areas, with efforts moving ahead smoothly. Despite this reassurance, specific details on Indian patrol activities remain undisclosed.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs clarified that verification patrolling has started at Depsang, further confirming patrolling activity at Demchok post the mutual disengagement in these friction points. The agreement aimed to resolve border issues that began in 2020, marking a pivotal point in easing longstanding tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- India
- Ladakh
- disengagement
- Depsang
- Demchok
- patrolling
- agreement
- military
- conflict
ALSO READ
Himalayan Breakthrough: India and China Achieve Patrolling Pact
India-China Patrolling Pact Paves Way for Resolution
India and China Forge New Patrolling Agreement Ahead of BRICS Summit
India-China Reach Landmark LAC Patrolling Agreement
Agreement is on patrolling arrangement along LAC: FS Misri on outcome of negotiations between India and China on eastern Ladakh.