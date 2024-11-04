Trial Begins Over Teacher's Murder Tied to Prophet Caricatures

The trial of a man whose actions are allegedly linked to the murder of French teacher Samuel Paty commenced in Paris on Monday. Brahim Chnina is accused of associating with a terrorist network and using social media to incite hatred, indirectly leading to Paty's gruesome death in 2020.

Samuel Paty, 47, became a target after showing his pupils caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad during a lesson on free speech. Prosecutors claim Chnina, with Abdelhakim Sefrioui, an Islamist activist, catalyzed a campaign against Paty, culminating in his murder by an 18-year-old Chechen.

Alongside Chnina and Sefrioui, several associates of the attacker face charges of complicity. Chnina's daughter and others were previously found guilty of being part of a plot. The trial is expected to continue until December.

(With inputs from agencies.)