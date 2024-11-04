Trial Begins Over Teacher's Murder Tied to Prophet Caricatures
The trial of Brahim Chnina, accused of association with a terrorist network, begins in Paris. Chnina allegedly incited hatred leading to the murder of teacher Samuel Paty through social media. Other defendants include Abdelhakim Sefrioui and associates of the murderer, charged with complicity in a terrorist killing.
The trial of a man whose actions are allegedly linked to the murder of French teacher Samuel Paty commenced in Paris on Monday. Brahim Chnina is accused of associating with a terrorist network and using social media to incite hatred, indirectly leading to Paty's gruesome death in 2020.
Samuel Paty, 47, became a target after showing his pupils caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad during a lesson on free speech. Prosecutors claim Chnina, with Abdelhakim Sefrioui, an Islamist activist, catalyzed a campaign against Paty, culminating in his murder by an 18-year-old Chechen.
Alongside Chnina and Sefrioui, several associates of the attacker face charges of complicity. Chnina's daughter and others were previously found guilty of being part of a plot. The trial is expected to continue until December.
