Strengthening Ties: VINBAX 2024 Takes Military Collaboration to New Heights

VINBAX 2024, a joint military exercise between India and Vietnam, aims to enhance capabilities for UN peacekeeping operations. Held in Haryana, it involves engineering and medical team deployments, expanding for the first time with bi-service participation. The exercise also focuses on cross-cultural understanding and mutual confidence-building.

The military collaboration between India and Vietnam has embarked on a significant venture with the commencement of VINBAX 2024. This edition of the joint exercise, located in Haryana, focuses on enhancing capabilities for UN peacekeeping deployments, involving engineering and medical teams.

In a notable enhancement, this year marks the first bi-service participation from both the army and air force of each country, highlighting a deepening of bilateral defense relations. VINBAX 2024 follows a successful bilateral engagement in Vietnam in 2023, aiming to boost joint military deployment effectiveness under the United Nations framework.

The exercise, which runs until November 23, includes a 48-hour validation session featuring humanitarian and disaster relief demonstrations. This segment assesses operational standards and fosters mutual confidence and knowledge of the cultural heritage between the two nations' armed forces.

