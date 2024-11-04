Left Menu

Concerns Rise Over Attacks on Hindu Temples in Canada

A recent clash at a Hindu temple in Canada has raised concerns over the safety of Hindu places of worship. The Vishva Hindu Parishad criticized Canadian authorities for ignoring security requests. VHP president Alok Kumar called for decisive action from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prevent further incidents.

A recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada has sparked concern, with allegations that security requests by the Indian consulate were intentionally ignored. The incident saw protesters clashing with attendees at Brampton's Hindu Sabha Temple.

Vishva Hindu Parishad international president Alok Kumar highlighted the repeated nature of such attacks, mentioning previous incidents in Greater Toronto and British Columbia. His critique extended to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, urging strong measures to ensure the safety of Hindu temples in the country.

Trudeau responded by condemning the violence and thanking the Peel Regional Police for their prompt action. As tensions rise, the call for protecting religious communities is more pressing than ever.

