Concerns Rise Over Attacks on Hindu Temples in Canada

A recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada has sparked concern, with allegations that security requests by the Indian consulate were intentionally ignored. The incident saw protesters clashing with attendees at Brampton's Hindu Sabha Temple.

Vishva Hindu Parishad international president Alok Kumar highlighted the repeated nature of such attacks, mentioning previous incidents in Greater Toronto and British Columbia. His critique extended to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, urging strong measures to ensure the safety of Hindu temples in the country.

Trudeau responded by condemning the violence and thanking the Peel Regional Police for their prompt action. As tensions rise, the call for protecting religious communities is more pressing than ever.

