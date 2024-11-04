Left Menu

Charges Dropped: Alisher Usmanov's Legal Victory

German prosecutors have dropped a money laundering investigation against billionaire Alisher Usmanov. This marks a significant victory for Usmanov, whose legal team emphasized his innocence throughout the process. The investigation, which lasted over two and a half years, failed to substantiate any allegations against the billionaire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:59 IST
Charges Dropped: Alisher Usmanov's Legal Victory
investigation

German prosecutors in Frankfurt have officially terminated their money laundering investigation against Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov. This news was confirmed by Usmanov's legal representatives on Monday.

The legal team, Wannemacher & Partner, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, highlighting that they have consistently proclaimed Usmanov's innocence. "This development is crucial in safeguarding Usmanov's reputation," stated Uwe Lehmbruck and Dr. Markus Gotzens in a formal statement. Meanwhile, the Frankfurt Prosecutor's Office has diverted inquiries to federal prosecutors, who are yet to respond.

Usmanov, whose wealth spans across mining, industry, telecoms, and media, is valued at $14.4 billion according to Bloomberg Billionaire's Index. His lawyers underscored the lack of evidence over more than two years which failed to sustain the primary allegations, including money laundering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024