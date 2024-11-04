Karnataka Land Row: BJP's Protests Against Waqf Property Allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka staged a state-wide protest against the Congress government following allegations that several farmers' lands were wrongfully marked as Waqf properties. The BJP claims this mislabeling is a part of a 'land jihad' campaign, demanding the removal of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan from the Cabinet.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to the allegations by ordering the immediate revocation of notices to farmers and nullifying any unauthorised land record amendments. The BJP criticized this as political maneuvering, claiming the issue of Waqf-proclaimed lands is longstanding, affecting over 15,000 acres of farmers' lands.

Protests, led by BJP state President B Y Vijayendra and others, took place across major cities like Mangaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi. They demanded a halt to the conversion of lands into Waqf properties. Discussions continue as the administration tries to address the grievances and criticisms levied against the government.

