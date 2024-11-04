Settler Violence Escalates Amid Gaza Conflict: Cars Torched Near Ramallah
Jewish settlers torched 20 cars in a bold attack on Palestinian property in the Al-Bireh area near Ramallah, sparking international condemnation. The attack, carried out by masked individuals with petrol bombs, highlights escalating settler violence in the West Bank amid the Gaza conflict and international political tensions.
In a striking escalation of violence, Jewish settlers set fire to 20 Palestinian vehicles on the outskirts of Ramallah in a brazen raid early Monday morning, residents reported. The attack, one of the boldest in recent memory, has heightened tensions in the occupied West Bank, where Ramallah serves as the seat of the Palestinian government.
The attackers, around a dozen masked individuals wielding petrol bombs, targeted the Al-Bireh area adjacent to Ramallah just after 3 a.m. Resident Ihab al-Zaben recounted his futile attempts to ward off the assailants, who ignited the vehicles in swift succession, leaving nearby buildings scorched.
The Israeli police and Shin Bet security agency have launched an investigation into the incident. International condemnation has followed, with countries like the United States imposing sanctions on violent settlers. Palestinian authorities labeled the assault as a run-in with settler militias, urging more robust actions against this entrenched violence.
