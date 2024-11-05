Biden Administration Criticizes Israel over Humanitarian Conditions in Gaza

The Biden administration has intensified its scrutiny of Israel, citing insufficient improvements in humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza amidst a looming 30-day deadline. Officials have warned Israel of possible restrictions on military assistance unless specific requirements are met.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller delivered a critical assessment, issuing a 'fail' grade in response to Israel's progress. As the deadline nears, the administration emphasizes the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis. With an insignificant increase from the previously stipulated 350 trucks daily entering Gaza, Miller underscores the critical nature of these improvements.

Furthermore, the administration has condemned recent attacks by extremist Jewish settlers in the West Bank, reiterating calls for accountability. Escalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians remain at the forefront amidst political campaigning by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris targeting ethnic voters in key battleground states.

(With inputs from agencies.)