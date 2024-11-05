Kenyan Man Convicted in US Terror Plot

A Kenyan national, Cholo Abdi Abdullah, was found guilty of conspiring to conduct a 9/11-style terrorist attack involving the hijacking of an aircraft targeting a US building. The conviction was handed down by a federal jury in Manhattan, marking a major step in international counterterrorism efforts.

Representing himself, Abdullah chose not to contest the charges actively, as he reportedly did not acknowledge the legitimacy of the court. Prosecutors revealed that Abdullah had undergone extensive terrorist training and planned the attack meticulously over several years before his arrest.

According to court documents, Abdullah pursued pilot training in the Philippines, acquiring skills essential for executing the plot. His arrest in 2019 preempted the planned attack, which prosecutors described as part of a broader al-Shabab strategy to strike Western targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)