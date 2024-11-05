Left Menu

Kenyan Man Convicted in US Terror Plot

Cholo Abdi Abdullah, a Kenyan man, has been convicted for plotting a terrorist attack similar to 9/11 on behalf of al-Shabab. He faced trial in Manhattan and was found guilty on multiple counts, including aircraft hijacking. Abdullah represented himself, opting for a passive stance during the trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-11-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 09:57 IST
Kenyan Man Convicted in US Terror Plot
man

A Kenyan national, Cholo Abdi Abdullah, was found guilty of conspiring to conduct a 9/11-style terrorist attack involving the hijacking of an aircraft targeting a US building. The conviction was handed down by a federal jury in Manhattan, marking a major step in international counterterrorism efforts.

Representing himself, Abdullah chose not to contest the charges actively, as he reportedly did not acknowledge the legitimacy of the court. Prosecutors revealed that Abdullah had undergone extensive terrorist training and planned the attack meticulously over several years before his arrest.

According to court documents, Abdullah pursued pilot training in the Philippines, acquiring skills essential for executing the plot. His arrest in 2019 preempted the planned attack, which prosecutors described as part of a broader al-Shabab strategy to strike Western targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024