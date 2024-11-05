Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's New DGP Appointment Rules: A Move Towards Transparency

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced new rules for selecting the Director General of Police (DGP). A committee, led by a retired high court judge, will ensure a transparent and independent selection process. This move eliminates the need to involve the UPSC, aligning with Supreme Court's directives.

In a significant move towards ensuring transparency in police appointments, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved new rules governing the selection of the Director General of Police (DGP). The state cabinet gave its nod to the Appointment Rules, 2024, during a meeting held on Monday.

Under these new regulations, a committee chaired by a retired high court judge will spearhead the selection process for the DGP, eliminating the previous requirement of forwarding candidate names to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) panel. The guidelines aim to ensure that the selection process remains free from political and executive meddling.

The selection panel will comprise the chief secretary, a UPSC nominee, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission chairman or nominee, the additional chief secretary or principal secretary of the Home Department, and a retired state DGP. Candidates must have at least six months of service left at the time of vacancy creation and be serving at Level 16 of the Pay Matrix. The move is in compliance with the Supreme Court's directives to guarantee police independence and uphold the rule of law.

