Fake UPSC Result Sparks Investigation at LBSNAA
A man with a counterfeit UPSC result arrived for training at LBSNAA, sparking an investigation. Pushpesh Singh, from Saran, Bihar, was defrauded by individuals in Gurugram, who charged him for a fake exam process. Authorities have registered a zero FIR and are probing the incident.
An individual bearing a fraudulent UPSC result arrived at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, intending to undergo training, officials disclosed recently.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that Pushpesh Singh, hailing from Saran in Bihar and employed at a private company in Gurugram, was a victim of deceit. He had allegedly interacted with fraudsters in Gurugram who extracted Rs 13,000 in cash and Rs 14,564 via UPI from him, purportedly for facilitating the civil services exam and interview.
The Mussoorie Police and intelligence units quickly responded, interrogating Singh, and launching an investigation. A zero FIR has been lodged based on Singh's account, and the case is being pursued in Gurugram.
