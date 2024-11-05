Detained French Citizens in Iran: Updates on Cecile Koehler and Jacques Paris

Iran's judiciary spokesperson, Asghar Jahangir, has confirmed that two French nationals detained since May 2022 are in good health and held under satisfactory conditions. This statement comes in response to France's criticisms about the detention circumstances of its citizens in Iran.

The two individuals, Cecile Koehler and Jacques Paris, have been charged with espionage. A court hearing for the accused is scheduled for November 24. Jahangir rejected claims of poor detention conditions, asserting they are well catered for.

Despite the update, no mention was made of a third detained French national, known only as Olivier. Rights groups have criticized Iran for using such detentions to gain international concessions. This incident is part of a broader strategy by the Revolutionary Guards involving the arrest of dual nationals and foreigners.

(With inputs from agencies.)