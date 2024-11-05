Saxonian Separatists' Arrest: Unveiling a Notorious Right-wing Plot

In a dramatic move to thwart extremist activities, German police announced the arrest of eight individuals linked to the 'Saxonian Separatists,' a right-wing militant group. The group, formed by November 2020, harbors a radical ideology vehemently opposed to the modern German state, investigators revealed on Tuesday.

Described as possessing racist, anti-Semitic, and apocalyptic views, the Separatists allegedly trained for violent actions aimed at the state's collapse. They aspired to create a new socio-political order in the east of Germany reminiscent of National Socialism, intent on removing 'unwanted groups' via ethnic cleansing, prosecutors stated.

A coordinated operation led to the capture of seven suspects in key eastern cities Leipzig, Dresden, and Meissen, and one in Zgorzelec, near the Polish border. Among them are four founding members, identified as Joerg S., Joern S., Karl K., and Norman T., highlighting the depth of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)