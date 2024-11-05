Left Menu

Saxonian Separatists' Arrest: Unveiling a Notorious Right-wing Plot

German police have apprehended eight members of a right-wing extremist group known as 'Saxonian Separatists,' suspected of plotting to overthrow the German state. The group's racist and apocalyptic ideology fueled their militant preparations, with four among the arrested identified as founding members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-11-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 13:50 IST
Saxonian Separatists' Arrest: Unveiling a Notorious Right-wing Plot
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a dramatic move to thwart extremist activities, German police announced the arrest of eight individuals linked to the 'Saxonian Separatists,' a right-wing militant group. The group, formed by November 2020, harbors a radical ideology vehemently opposed to the modern German state, investigators revealed on Tuesday.

Described as possessing racist, anti-Semitic, and apocalyptic views, the Separatists allegedly trained for violent actions aimed at the state's collapse. They aspired to create a new socio-political order in the east of Germany reminiscent of National Socialism, intent on removing 'unwanted groups' via ethnic cleansing, prosecutors stated.

A coordinated operation led to the capture of seven suspects in key eastern cities Leipzig, Dresden, and Meissen, and one in Zgorzelec, near the Polish border. Among them are four founding members, identified as Joerg S., Joern S., Karl K., and Norman T., highlighting the depth of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024