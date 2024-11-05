Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Gears Up for Panchayat Polls with Electoral Roll Update

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started updating the electoral roll for the upcoming panchayat polls. Revisions will be open from November 11 to December 9, with special camps to facilitate voter registration. This update aims to enhance electoral accuracy and ensure active public participation, especially among newly-eligible voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:29 IST
  India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is rolling out significant updates to the electoral roll starting November 11, in preparation for the approaching panchayat polls. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), the revised roll is to be published by January 6 of the following year.

Deputy commissioners across all 20 districts have initiated the revision process, following directives to ensure the inclusion of new voters, accurate updates, and removal of ineligible names. Part of their task includes outreach efforts to encourage democratic participation and address any grievances promptly.

The revision uses January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date and includes a draft roll publication on November 11, with a period for claims and objections running until December 9. Special camps from November 16 to December 1 will facilitate public participation ahead of the final roll release for 2024 on January 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

