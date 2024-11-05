Supreme Court Denies Bail in Pune Porsche Tragedy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refrained from granting anticipatory bail to Arunkumar Devnath Singh in connection with the Porsche accident case in Pune that resulted in two fatalities.

The court upheld the Bombay High Court's refusal to grant pre-arrest bail, citing Singh's alleged attempt to tamper with evidence by replacing his son's blood samples at a government hospital.

The accident, involving minors reportedly driving under the influence, underscores the ongoing legal challenges as Singh's absconding has also hindered the investigation, according to the prosecution.

