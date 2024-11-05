Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Bail in Pune Porsche Tragedy

The Supreme Court has refused anticipatory bail to Arunkumar Devnath Singh, related to a Porsche accident in Pune that killed two IIT professionals. The car was driven by a minor, allegedly under the influence. Singh is accused of tampering with evidence to shield his son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refrained from granting anticipatory bail to Arunkumar Devnath Singh in connection with the Porsche accident case in Pune that resulted in two fatalities.

The court upheld the Bombay High Court's refusal to grant pre-arrest bail, citing Singh's alleged attempt to tamper with evidence by replacing his son's blood samples at a government hospital.

The accident, involving minors reportedly driving under the influence, underscores the ongoing legal challenges as Singh's absconding has also hindered the investigation, according to the prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

