Malegaon Blast Trial Court Receives Bomb Threat Amidst Tense Proceedings

A special court in Mumbai, responsible for the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has been threatened with a bomb attack, a government lawyer revealed. An anonymous individual contacted the sessions court's registrar office and issued the threat, prompting authorities to alert the Colaba police station.

The courtroom in question, number 26, is where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting the trial. Police have yet to file a formal First Information Report but are actively verifying details of the threat.

The trial, which involves BJP's Pragya Thakur and others implicated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code, is nearing its conclusion. The case saw six fatalities with over 100 injuries in 2008, initially probed by Maharashtra's Anti Terrorism Squad before 2011's transfer to the NIA.

(With inputs from agencies.)