Left Menu

Malegaon Blast Trial Court Receives Bomb Threat Amidst Tense Proceedings

The special court handling the 2008 Malegaon blast case in Mumbai received a bomb threat. An unidentified caller made the threat to the court registrar's office. The court is currently in the later stages of the trial involving BJP leader Pragya Thakur and others. Police are investigating the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:17 IST
Malegaon Blast Trial Court Receives Bomb Threat Amidst Tense Proceedings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Mumbai, responsible for the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has been threatened with a bomb attack, a government lawyer revealed. An anonymous individual contacted the sessions court's registrar office and issued the threat, prompting authorities to alert the Colaba police station.

The courtroom in question, number 26, is where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting the trial. Police have yet to file a formal First Information Report but are actively verifying details of the threat.

The trial, which involves BJP's Pragya Thakur and others implicated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code, is nearing its conclusion. The case saw six fatalities with over 100 injuries in 2008, initially probed by Maharashtra's Anti Terrorism Squad before 2011's transfer to the NIA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024