A Moscow court on Tuesday denied the appeal of American citizen Robert Woodland, who faces charges related to drug trafficking. Woodland, born in Russia and adopted by American parents, had been sentenced to 12 and a half years by the Ostankino District Court.

Local media reports indicate that Woodland, who also holds Russian citizenship, traveled back to Russia to locate his birth mother. His case has brought increased scrutiny as tensions between Russia and the United States continue to escalate, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The US claims that its citizens are being unjustly targeted by Russia and used as leverage in political negotiations. While some detained Americans have been exchanged for Russian prisoners in the US, Woodland's future remains uncertain.

