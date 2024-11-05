G7 and Allies Condemn North Korea's Military Support to Russia

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven democracies alongside three strategic allies conveyed severe apprehension regarding North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia, suggesting a possible involvement in the war against Ukraine.

The ministers asserted that North Korea's backing of Russia in its aggressive campaign against Ukraine signals Moscow's dire attempts to remedy its own losses and constitutes a perilous escalation of the conflict.

Representing the G7 - the United States, Japan, Italy, Britain, Germany, France, and Canada - along with South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, the ministers vehemently denounced the intensifying military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, particularly spotlighting Russia's illegal acquisition of North Korean ballistic missiles. They committed to working collaboratively with global partners to forge a united reaction to this development.

