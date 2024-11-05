Left Menu

G7 and Allies Condemn North Korea's Military Support to Russia

The Group of Seven democracies and three allies expressed grave concerns over North Korea's troop deployment to Russia, potentially aiding in the Ukraine conflict. They condemned increased military cooperation, including illicit missile procurement, and emphasized coordinated international responses to prevent nuclear or ballistic technology transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:56 IST
  • Italy

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven democracies alongside three strategic allies conveyed severe apprehension regarding North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia, suggesting a possible involvement in the war against Ukraine.

The ministers asserted that North Korea's backing of Russia in its aggressive campaign against Ukraine signals Moscow's dire attempts to remedy its own losses and constitutes a perilous escalation of the conflict.

Representing the G7 - the United States, Japan, Italy, Britain, Germany, France, and Canada - along with South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, the ministers vehemently denounced the intensifying military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, particularly spotlighting Russia's illegal acquisition of North Korean ballistic missiles. They committed to working collaboratively with global partners to forge a united reaction to this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

