Cracking the Online Fraud: Odisha's Major Bust

In a significant breakthrough, Odisha Police have apprehended a total of 29 individuals embroiled in an elaborate online fraud case that defrauded a corporate employee of Rs 6.28 crore.

The arrests come after a detailed investigation traced the origins of the fraud to a deceptive WhatsApp group, supposedly offering lucrative investment returns. The offenders, located across several states, were systematically tracked down, with the latest arrests occurring in Kerala.

According to police reports, the victim was initially lured with shares that purportedly increased in value, enticing him to invest further. Upon attempting to withdraw his investment, he was abruptly removed from the group, with the application used in the scam being deactivated. The investigation remains active as authorities work to uncover additional layers of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)