Greek Court Orders Pre-Trial Detention in Terror Case

A Greek court has ordered the pre-trial detention of a man linked to an Athens apartment explosion that killed one person and injured another. The incident is suspected to involve anti-establishment guerrilla groups. Several individuals face charges related to the case.

A Greek court has mandated the pre-trial detention of a 31-year-old man facing terrorism-related charges linked to an Athens apartment explosion. The blast resulted in one fatality and injured a woman last week, sources from legal and police sectors confirmed.

The detained individual, previously arrested in Germany, testified on Friday. He is charged with establishing and participating in a terrorist group, alongside possession of firearms and explosives. His lawyer, George Kakarnias, insists on his client's innocence, highlighting that his involvement was limited to possessing keys for the apartment.

Authorities have apprehended additional suspects, including a 30-year-old Swiss resident. Investigators recovered weapons, bullets, and electronic devices from the scene, and believe the group was orchestrating an attack. The motive and target of the plan remain unclear, with connections drawn to historical anarchist movements in Greece.

