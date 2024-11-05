Inquiry Launched into Kandhamal Mango Kernel Tragedy

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, has initiated an investigation following the death of two women after eating mango kernel gruel in Kandhamal district.

The incident, which left two dead and six hospitalized, occurred in the village of Mandipanka under the Daringbadi block.

Officials confirmed that the women, whose conditions worsened, were transferred to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment. The inquiry is mandated at the level of a revenue divisional commissioner.

(With inputs from agencies.)