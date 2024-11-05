Left Menu

Inquiry Launched into Kandhamal Mango Kernel Tragedy

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered an inquiry after two tribal women died and six were hospitalized allegedly due to consuming mango kernel gruel in Kandhamal district's Mandipanka village. An RDC-level investigation has been directed as the affected were shifted to a medical facility in Cuttack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, has initiated an investigation following the death of two women after eating mango kernel gruel in Kandhamal district.

The incident, which left two dead and six hospitalized, occurred in the village of Mandipanka under the Daringbadi block.

Officials confirmed that the women, whose conditions worsened, were transferred to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment. The inquiry is mandated at the level of a revenue divisional commissioner.

