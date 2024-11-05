Tragedy on Ring Road: The Battle for Safety Amid Reckless Driving
A tragic accident on Ring Road left two dead after a bus lost control near Monastery Market in Delhi. Eyewitnesses Sunil Kumar and Binod Singh narrowly escaped death. Locals stress the need for better road safety measures as reckless driving remains a recurring danger.
A tragic incident unfolded on Ring Road as an out-of-control bus wreaked havoc near Monastery Market, resulting in the deaths of a Delhi Police Constable and a young student. Eyewitnesses recount the narrow escape they experienced as they witnessed the bus skidding towards them.
Sunil Kumar, who was sipping tea near the market, dashed away just in time as the bus hurtled down the road. Similarly, Binod Singh recounted his narrow escape as he awaited a friend. Both were left shaken by the scene of destruction left behind.
Monastery Market residents, including Market President Dargil, are expressing grave concerns. Many have urged local authorities to implement safety measures, including constructing a flyover, to prevent future tragedies in the area plagued by reckless driving.
