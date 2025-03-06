India Prioritizes Road Safety with Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo 2024

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, has underscored the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures, calling upon the road construction industry to adopt innovative technologies and sustainable, recyclable construction materials to mitigate accidents and improve road infrastructure.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo (GRIS) 2024 in New Delhi, Shri Gadkari emphasized the summit’s theme, “Vision Zero: Sustainable Infratech and Policy for Safer Roads,” which aligns with the government’s vision to drastically reduce road fatalities. He pointed out that a significant portion of road accidents in India can be attributed to poor civil engineering practices, substandard road designs, inadequate signage, and faulty markings. To rectify this, he suggested that India could learn from countries like Spain, Austria, and Switzerland, which have successfully implemented superior road safety measures.

Alarming Statistics & Economic Impact

India recorded 4,80,000 road accidents in the past year, resulting in 1,80,000 fatalities and approximately 4,00,000 serious injuries. A particularly concerning statistic is that 1,40,000 fatalities were among individuals aged 18-45 years, with two-wheeler riders and pedestrians being the most vulnerable. The economic impact of these accidents is severe, accounting for a 3% loss in the nation’s GDP.

Holding Engineers Accountable & Strengthening Road Safety Measures

Shri Gadkari attributed a significant portion of these accidents to faulty road design and poor engineering practices, holding engineers responsible for the lack of proper planning and implementation. He also criticized the quality of detailed project reports (DPRs), which often fail to address key safety parameters. As part of its commitment to reducing accident rates by 50% by 2030, the government is pushing for stricter safety regulations and improved road infrastructure.

The Union Minister also emphasized public-private collaboration in finding effective solutions to prevent accidents. He urged the industry to integrate safety-focused education in infrastructure development while also promoting awareness of safe driving habits. Additionally, he stressed the need for stronger law enforcement, enhanced emergency medical response services, and stringent compliance with road safety regulations.

Summit Highlights & Industry Insights

The Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo (GRIS) 2024, organized by the International Road Federation - India Chapter (IRF-IC), serves as a premier platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to showcase cutting-edge road safety solutions and discuss sustainable infrastructure advancements.

Mr. K K Kapila, President Emeritus of the International Road Federation (IRF), described the summit as a transformative event designed to drive progress through knowledge-sharing and innovation. “The summit, through its conference-cum-expo format, offers a holistic experience that educates, inspires, and fosters valuable networking opportunities for both government and private organizations,” he stated.

Ms. Susanna Zammataro, Director General of IRF, Geneva, Lt. Gen. Harpal Singh, President of IRF - India Chapter, and Akhilesh Srivastava, Vice President of IRF, also addressed the audience, reinforcing the commitment to making Indian roads safer through technology, policy, and infrastructure enhancements.

A Call for Action

With the road safety crisis looming large, India is making decisive moves towards a future with zero fatalities on the roads. The insights shared at GRIS 2024 will serve as a roadmap to implementing robust safety measures and fostering a culture of responsible road use. As India continues its infrastructure expansion, ensuring the integration of advanced road safety measures will be crucial in safeguarding lives and boosting economic growth.