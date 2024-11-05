President Releases Supreme Court Publications Reflecting on Justice, Legal Aid, and Prison Reforms

In a significant ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 5, 2024, President Droupadi Murmu released three new publications by the Supreme Court of India, marking a notable moment in the nation’s judicial history. The publications include Justice for Nation: Reflections on 75 Years of the Supreme Court of India, Prisons in India: Mapping Prison Manuals and Measures for Reformation and Decongestion, and Legal Aid Through Law Schools: A Report on Working of Legal Aid Cells in India.

A Milestone for India’s Judiciary

Reflecting on the Supreme Court's 75-year journey, President Murmu praised the Supreme Court for creating a unique jurisprudence that resonates deeply with Indian values and social realities. She expressed appreciation for Justice for the Nation, which encapsulates the influence of the Supreme Court on the lives of Indians over seven and a half decades, highlighting landmark judgments and social impacts that have strengthened the judicial system and public trust.

Legal Aid and Education: Empowering Future Generations

President Murmu noted the importance of Legal Aid Through Law Schools, which focuses on the role of legal aid cells in law schools across India. She highlighted how these initiatives contribute to both comprehensive legal education and social awareness among law students, instilling in them a sense of responsibility towards the marginalized. She commended the role of law schools in bridging legal education and practical service, emphasizing how these clinics enhance students’ understanding of social justice.

Addressing the Plight of Undertrial Prisoners

President Murmu shared her longstanding concern over the conditions faced by undertrial prisoners. She acknowledged the report Prisons in India, which examines the role of the judiciary in addressing prison overcrowding and reducing the numbers of undertrial detainees. This publication not only maps prison reform needs but also underscores the judiciary's part in improving the prison system for a more just approach to detention and rehabilitation.

Supreme Court’s Legacy in Advancing Justice

Expressing her confidence in these publications as valuable resources, President Murmu noted their potential to foster awareness about free legal aid, prison reforms, and the Supreme Court's dedication to justice. She commended the judiciary’s ongoing commitment to equity and appreciated the contributions of past and present members of the Bench and Bar in establishing the Supreme Court as a pivotal institution upholding democracy and human rights in India.

The event highlighted India’s commitment to inclusive justice, and President Murmu's words underscored the judiciary's critical role in shaping a fair and equitable society for all.