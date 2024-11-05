Thadou Tribe Backs NRC to Preserve Manipur's Integrity Amid COCOMI's Praises

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) lauded the Thadou community for supporting the initiative to implement the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Manipur. This endorsement came during a convention held in Guwahati, marking it a strategic move to bolster ethnic unity in the state.

According to Somorendra Thokchom, COCOMI's coordinator, the Thadou tribe's decision is a progressive step in restoring traditional bonds among ethnic groups in Manipur. Highlighting the internal conflicts due to external interference, he emphasized the need for protective policies and encouraged moving past historical grievances.

COCOMI responded to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma's remarks advocating for a Christian state or independence involving parts of Manipur, affirming its commitment to the state's territorial integrity. At the Thadou Convention, a 10-point declaration was passed rejecting misidentifications of the Thadou as Kuki and supporting the NRC as a means to safeguard citizens' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)