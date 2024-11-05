Left Menu

Thadou Tribe Backs NRC to Preserve Manipur's Integrity Amid COCOMI's Praises

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has expressed its support for the Thadou community's endorsement of the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Manipur. The move is seen as an important step towards fostering unity among ethnic groups and resisting external influences, maintaining the state's territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:11 IST
Thadou Tribe Backs NRC to Preserve Manipur's Integrity Amid COCOMI's Praises
  • Country:
  • India

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) lauded the Thadou community for supporting the initiative to implement the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Manipur. This endorsement came during a convention held in Guwahati, marking it a strategic move to bolster ethnic unity in the state.

According to Somorendra Thokchom, COCOMI's coordinator, the Thadou tribe's decision is a progressive step in restoring traditional bonds among ethnic groups in Manipur. Highlighting the internal conflicts due to external interference, he emphasized the need for protective policies and encouraged moving past historical grievances.

COCOMI responded to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma's remarks advocating for a Christian state or independence involving parts of Manipur, affirming its commitment to the state's territorial integrity. At the Thadou Convention, a 10-point declaration was passed rejecting misidentifications of the Thadou as Kuki and supporting the NRC as a means to safeguard citizens' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024