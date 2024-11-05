Left Menu

Suspicious Death Shakes Antigua's Political Landscape

Antigua and Barbuda's parliament member, Asot Michael, was found dead in his St. Peter home. Police are treating it as a potential murder. Michael was a former tourism, economic development, and energy minister. The case is drawing significant media attention across the Caribbean nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:25 IST
A shocking development has rocked the political circles of Antigua and Barbuda as a member of its parliament, Asot Michael, was discovered dead in his residence early on Tuesday morning. The police have launched an investigation, regarding the case as a possible murder, according to reports.

Evidence gathered by Times Caribbean Online reveals that Michael's body was located in a pool of blood within his home in St. Peter. Multiple media outlets confirmed similar details, amplifying the gravity of the situation across the nation.

Asot Michael previously held influential positions, serving as the tourism, economic development, and energy minister under the leadership of Prime Minister Gaston Browne. His untimely death is raising questions and concerns among political and public circles alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

