Suspicious Death Shakes Antigua's Political Landscape

A shocking development has rocked the political circles of Antigua and Barbuda as a member of its parliament, Asot Michael, was discovered dead in his residence early on Tuesday morning. The police have launched an investigation, regarding the case as a possible murder, according to reports.

Evidence gathered by Times Caribbean Online reveals that Michael's body was located in a pool of blood within his home in St. Peter. Multiple media outlets confirmed similar details, amplifying the gravity of the situation across the nation.

Asot Michael previously held influential positions, serving as the tourism, economic development, and energy minister under the leadership of Prime Minister Gaston Browne. His untimely death is raising questions and concerns among political and public circles alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)