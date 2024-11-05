Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Maldives Recalls Ambassador Over Taliban Meeting

The Maldives government has recalled its ambassador to Pakistan after he met with an Afghan Taliban diplomat without authorization. The Maldives does not recognize the Taliban regime due to human rights concerns. The unsanctioned meeting aimed at discussing trade relations was deemed inappropriate by Maldives officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:10 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Maldives Recalls Ambassador Over Taliban Meeting
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a surprising diplomatic move, the Maldives government has recalled its ambassador to Pakistan after he attended a meeting with the Afghan Taliban's top diplomat in Islamabad without prior approval.

Despite the aim to discuss trade relations with Central Asian countries, the Maldives maintained its non-recognition policy towards the Taliban, citing ongoing human rights violations.

The Maldivian Foreign Ministry stated it was guided by the United Nations' practice of recognizing legitimate governments, emphasizing its stance by taking disciplinary action against the ambassador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024