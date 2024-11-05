Diplomatic Tensions: Maldives Recalls Ambassador Over Taliban Meeting
The Maldives government has recalled its ambassador to Pakistan after he met with an Afghan Taliban diplomat without authorization. The Maldives does not recognize the Taliban regime due to human rights concerns. The unsanctioned meeting aimed at discussing trade relations was deemed inappropriate by Maldives officials.
In a surprising diplomatic move, the Maldives government has recalled its ambassador to Pakistan after he attended a meeting with the Afghan Taliban's top diplomat in Islamabad without prior approval.
Despite the aim to discuss trade relations with Central Asian countries, the Maldives maintained its non-recognition policy towards the Taliban, citing ongoing human rights violations.
The Maldivian Foreign Ministry stated it was guided by the United Nations' practice of recognizing legitimate governments, emphasizing its stance by taking disciplinary action against the ambassador.
