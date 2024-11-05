Left Menu

Supreme Verdict: Expansion of LMV Driving Rights?

The Supreme Court of India is set to deliver a judgment on whether holders of a light motor vehicle (LMV) driving licence can legally drive transport vehicles under 7,500 kg. This decision may influence ongoing disputes with insurance companies over claims related to accidents involving such vehicles.

Updated: 05-11-2024 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India is poised to deliver a landmark verdict this Wednesday. At the heart of the matter is whether a driving licence for a light motor vehicle (LMV) suffices for operating a transport vehicle with an unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kg.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud will pronounce the decision. This legal conundrum has stirred disputes about insurance claims, with companies contesting tribunal orders that require them to compensate for accidents involving transport vehicles driven by LMV licence holders.

The ongoing case has put a spotlight on the 2017 Supreme Court ruling titled Mukund Dewangan versus Oriental Insurance Company Limited. The decision to hear 76 petitions stems from this earlier verdict, pushing the court to revisit legal definitions in driving licence categories and their implications on insurance claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

